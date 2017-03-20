87-year-old Wheaton man shares stories

Don Westlake of Wheaton has 46 stories to tell, from making it through basic training in the Army to marriage, professional life and more. Westlake, 87, will share several of them at his presentation of "More Precious Memories" at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Wheaton Park District's Mary Lubko Center, 208 W. Union Ave. "I talk about what it's like to get up in the morning and face the day when you have all the aches and pains of a 90-year-old, and the fact you no longer need an alarm because you have nothing scheduled for early in the morning," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.