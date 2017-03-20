87-year-old Wheaton man shares stories

87-year-old Wheaton man shares stories

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Daily Herald

Don Westlake of Wheaton has 46 stories to tell, from making it through basic training in the Army to marriage, professional life and more. Westlake, 87, will share several of them at his presentation of "More Precious Memories" at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Wheaton Park District's Mary Lubko Center, 208 W. Union Ave. "I talk about what it's like to get up in the morning and face the day when you have all the aches and pains of a 90-year-old, and the fact you no longer need an alarm because you have nothing scheduled for early in the morning," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr Me Myself and I 343
Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10) 9 hr Cracker Mayo 111
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) 9 hr Reginald Fortis 9
Homeless in Downers Grove (Nov '08) Sat homeless in dg 63
Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management Mar 16 Beware 1
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) Mar 16 Melanie 3
Forum Financial Management - investment fraud Mar 16 Beware 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC