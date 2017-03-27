57 Dogs That Were Rescued From Kill Shelters Meet Their New Families For The First Time
Fifty-seven dogs who were set to be euthanized at kill shelters in Texas have been rescued by families across the Chicago area. "It's an unbelievable feeling, because you see them when they come in and they're broken emotionally," said Kerrie Nelson of TracysDogs .
