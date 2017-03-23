57 dogs saved from kill shelters meet their new families in touching video
Fifty-seven dogs taken from kill shelters in Texas are now with loving families. The dogs were saved by TracysDogs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to working with kill shelters to adopt their dogs, rehabilitate them and then match them with deserving families.
