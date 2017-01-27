'Wizard of Us' to be presented at Sta...

'Wizard of Us' to be presented at Stageworks in Geneva

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

GENEVA – During a recent rehearsal for “The Wizard of Oz,” the Stageworks cast sang, acted and danced inside a black box theatre. Amber Mitchell, artistic director of Stageworks, speaks to parents about the benefits of participating in theatre – ranging from a boost in self-confidence and literacy imagination to critical thinking and problem solving, increased empathy, public speaking skills and better teamwork.

