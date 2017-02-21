Wheaton plans Family Day of Play

Wheaton plans Family Day of Play

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

That's why the Wheaton Public Library is bringing a small parachute to the Family Day of Play event set for Saturday, Feb. 25, morning at Hubble Middle School in Warrenville. What: Family Day of Play, organized by Wheaton Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative Where: Hubble Middle School, 3S600 Herrick Road, Warrenville When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Admission: Free Info: metrofamily.org and dupagefederation.org/wheaton-warrenville-early-childhood-collaborative.html Kids like to wave it, roll balls on it and play tag with it, said Janet Dumas, the library's youth services department head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 15 hr Erin Russ 314
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Mon Captain Taint 5
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Mon Captain Taint 9
News Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump... Feb 15 USS LIBERTY 4
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Feb 15 CCCC 37
News Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09) Feb 11 Camel Knuckle 8
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC