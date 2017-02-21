Wheaton plans Family Day of Play
That's why the Wheaton Public Library is bringing a small parachute to the Family Day of Play event set for Saturday, Feb. 25, morning at Hubble Middle School in Warrenville. What: Family Day of Play, organized by Wheaton Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative Where: Hubble Middle School, 3S600 Herrick Road, Warrenville When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Admission: Free Info: metrofamily.org and dupagefederation.org/wheaton-warrenville-early-childhood-collaborative.html Kids like to wave it, roll balls on it and play tag with it, said Janet Dumas, the library's youth services department head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|15 hr
|Erin Russ
|314
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Mon
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Mon
|Captain Taint
|9
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|CCCC
|37
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC