Wheaton murder suspect barred fromm contacting ex-wife's children
In his first court appearance since being charged with killing his ex-wife in Wheaton, Lee Leinweber had restrictions placed on his communication. DuPage County prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday to ban Leinweber from contacting any of Erin Leinweber's three adult children and their families.
