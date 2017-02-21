Wheaton murder suspect barred fromm c...

Wheaton murder suspect barred fromm contacting ex-wife's children

In his first court appearance since being charged with killing his ex-wife in Wheaton, Lee Leinweber had restrictions placed on his communication. DuPage County prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday to ban Leinweber from contacting any of Erin Leinweber's three adult children and their families.

