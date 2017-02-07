Wheaton murder leads to Ottawa
A man was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. Sunday at an Ottawa motel in connection with a Wheaton murder, according to Ottawa police. The investigation led to the motel at 1215 La Salle St., with Ottawa police and DuPage County authorities taking a man into custody.
