Wheaton Middle School staff meet students with pro-refugee signs
Wheaton Illinois' James Howard Monroe Middle School says it is " inspiring in everyone a passion to excel, " but parents were stunned to learnthis morning that staff members met students with signs inspiring passions to reactagainst the Trump Administration's effort to protect American citizens. "We are not afraid," signs held by staff members at the school's entrance said Wednesday morning, and publicized the website, "WeWelcomerefugees.com," while others said "You all are welcome here."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|7 hr
|Warrior975
|101
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Wed
|Rueann4
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Jan 31
|Alaina Power
|294
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|4
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC