Wheaton Middle School staff meet students with pro-refugee signs

Wheaton Illinois' James Howard Monroe Middle School says it is " inspiring in everyone a passion to excel, " but parents were stunned to learnthis morning that staff members met students with signs inspiring passions to reactagainst the Trump Administration's effort to protect American citizens. "We are not afraid," signs held by staff members at the school's entrance said Wednesday morning, and publicized the website, "WeWelcomerefugees.com," while others said "You all are welcome here."

