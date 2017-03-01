Wheaton man who worked at private sch...

Wheaton man who worked at private school pleads guilty to child porn charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Daily Herald

The former IT director of a private college prep school in Evanston is headed to prison for about six months. Timothy King, 45, of the 1000 block of Arbor Court in Wheaton, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 9 hr Chuck Stanford 328
District 94 Referendum 23 hr A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 27 Federale 8
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Feb 26 Red hot nacho tip 38
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb 20 Captain Taint 5
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC