Wheaton church plans couples workshop
Married couples and unmarried couples in a committed relationship are invited to take part in a workshop with therapist Jack Berkemeyer from the DuPage Pastoral Counseling Center. For all ages, the workshop is intended to be a time of learning and renewal for married and unmarried committed couples.
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|Thu
|Warrior975
|101
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Wed
|Rueann4
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Jan 31
|Alaina Power
|294
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|4
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
