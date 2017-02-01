Wheaton church plans couples workshop

Wheaton church plans couples workshop

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Married couples and unmarried couples in a committed relationship are invited to take part in a workshop with therapist Jack Berkemeyer from the DuPage Pastoral Counseling Center. For all ages, the workshop is intended to be a time of learning and renewal for married and unmarried committed couples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster Thu Warrior975 101
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak Wed Rueann4 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Jan 31 Alaina Power 294
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Jan 25 SOLECITO 4
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC