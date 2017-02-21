Weekend picks: Learn 'Seven Things' w...

Weekend picks: Learn 'Seven Things' with Ira Glass at COD

Fans of Chicago Public Media's radio and podcast program "This American Life" won't want to miss seeing its host in "Seven Things I've Learned: An Evening With Ira Glass" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $69-$76; $175 meet & greet tickets.

