Steve Green to give benefit concert for STARS
Christian recording artist and singer Steve Green gives a benefit concert on behalf of STARS Family Services at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in Wheaton College's Edman Chapel, Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton. What: Steve Green benefit concert When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Where: Wheaton College's Edman Chapel, Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton Cost: Freewill offering Info: www.starsfamilyservices.org or 206-0243 Seating is first come, first served, and tickets are not required.
