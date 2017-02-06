St. Charles couple shares love of art
ST. CHARLES – Ken and Janet Wickham are married to each other and are both artists. But they are their own separate artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|5 hr
|Your mothers pimp
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|12 hr
|Chase Smith13
|305
|Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Camel Knuckle
|8
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Sat
|Furr Burger
|6
|schmale & north ave
|Sat
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Sat
|Sarah
|5
|Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Sarah
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC