Shelter for homeless veterans celebrates 10 years, says farewell to co-founder
The Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans will host its 10-year anniversary celebration, featuring a farewell tribute to MSHV co-founder Bob "Doc" Adams, above, Sunday, April 30, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton. The Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans will host its 10-year anniversary celebration Sunday, April 30, at Arrowhead Golf Club, 26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|18 hr
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|20 hr
|Nick Cruz
|322
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Federale
|8
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Red hot nacho tip
|38
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC