Shelter for homeless veterans celebra...

Shelter for homeless veterans celebrates 10 years, says farewell to co-founder

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

The Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans will host its 10-year anniversary celebration, featuring a farewell tribute to MSHV co-founder Bob "Doc" Adams, above, Sunday, April 30, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton. The Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans will host its 10-year anniversary celebration Sunday, April 30, at Arrowhead Golf Club, 26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Spa (Mar '12) 17 hr Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... 18 hr D Johnson 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 20 hr Nick Cruz 322
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Mon Federale 8
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Sun Red hot nacho tip 38
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb 20 Captain Taint 5
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Feb 20 Captain Taint 9
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC