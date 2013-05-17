Roskam among Republicans on tightrope...

Roskam among Republicans on tightrope with constituents over Trump

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

In this May 17, 2013 file photo, Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., is seen at a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. In this May 17, 2013 file photo, Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., is seen at a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP is a JAGOFF 6 hr mee 1
The Palos Hills poster Thu Warrior975 101
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak Wed Rueann4 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Jan 31 Alaina Power 294
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Jan 25 SOLECITO 4
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC