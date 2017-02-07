Pantry's mini market brings grocery convenience to Wheaton seniors
The old "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" game show strategy of "phone a friend" used to apply to Wheaton resident Michelle Terry whenever she needed to visit the food pantry for groceries. But a pilot program to set up mini grocery markets in retirement communities, such as Terry's home at Marian Park Apartments, has simplified the process.
