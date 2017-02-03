National Democratic arm says unseating Roskam a 2018 priority
Republican Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton is being targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which says unseating him in 2018 is a top priority. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says one of its top priorities in 2018 is unseating Rep. Peter Roskam, a six-term Republican who won 59 percent of the vote in November.
