National Democratic arm says unseating Roskam a 2018 priority

Republican Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton is being targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which says unseating him in 2018 is a top priority. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says one of its top priorities in 2018 is unseating Rep. Peter Roskam, a six-term Republican who won 59 percent of the vote in November.

