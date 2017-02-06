McSweeney reintroduces bill to abolis...

McSweeney reintroduces bill to abolish lieutenant governor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Republican state Rep. David McSweeney wants to eliminate the office of lieutenant governor in Illinois. In the two resolutions he's proposed, either the attorney general or the highest-ranking officeholder of the governor's party would replace the lieutenant governor's position in the line of succession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago 13 hr Captain Dingdong 2
The Palos Hills poster 13 hr Winola Court 104
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 22 hr Jennie Booth 296
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Sun Captain Dingdong 2
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak Sun Captain Dingdong 5
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC