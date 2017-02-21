LTC Band Festival at Earlville High

Earlville High School will host the Little Ten Conference Band Festival. Roughly 130 selected instrumental students from each of the 10 schools in the Little Ten Conference will rehearse throughout the day and give a final concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the Earlville East/Old Gym.

