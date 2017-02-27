Kids, parents join in Warrenville Day of Play
The Family Day of Play lived up to its name Saturday by offering plenty of chances for kids to have fun while their parents collected information and tips from more than two dozen organizations at Hubble Middle School in Warrenville. The annual event is sponsored by the Wheaton Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative, which partners with Metropolitan Family Services DuPage to celebrate the importance of early learning and play as vital components in children's development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|3 hr
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Nick Cruz
|322
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|Federale
|8
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Red hot nacho tip
|38
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC