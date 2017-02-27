Kids, parents join in Warrenville Day of Play

The Family Day of Play lived up to its name Saturday by offering plenty of chances for kids to have fun while their parents collected information and tips from more than two dozen organizations at Hubble Middle School in Warrenville. The annual event is sponsored by the Wheaton Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative, which partners with Metropolitan Family Services DuPage to celebrate the importance of early learning and play as vital components in children's development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.