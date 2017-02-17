History buffs try to save Wheaton mansion from wrecking ball
Preservationists are trying to save the House of Seven Gables, dating to 1897, from demolition on the 16-acre Loretto Convent property, where developers want to build a new subdivision of 48 homes. Preservationists trying to save a historic Wheaton mansion on the grounds of the Loretto Convent will speak out next week against a plan to redevelop the wooded retreat.
