Glen Ellyn District 89 boundary plan prompts parent backlash

Parents made an emotional plea before Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 school board members Wednesday night to reconsider a proposal to redraw attendance boundaries. The crowd in a packed gym at Arbor View Elementary frequently broke into applause as parents wiped away tears and raised concerns about sending 280 students to new schools next fall.

