Former COD radio station employee pleads guilty, faces prison time

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A former College of DuPage radio station employee accused of defrauding the school of more than $100,000 likely will face prison time after pleading guilty Tuesday morning. John J. Valenta, 67, of Wheaton, pleaded guilty to theft by deception of more than $100,000 from a school.

