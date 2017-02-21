Folk singer returning for Wheaton con...

Folk singer returning for Wheaton concert

Dvorak, who has recorded 17 albums, including his 2011 Waterbug release "Time Ain't Got Nothin' On Me," will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, as part of the concert series at the Acorn Coffeehouse at the Burning Bush Art Gallery, 216 N. Main St. "We're well into our third season of presenting music at the Burning Bush Gallery," said music coordinator Dona Benkert, who has been performing and producing events in the Western suburbs for the past quarter-century. "Mark played our very first concert at the Burning Bush in 2014," Benkert said, "and we're excited to have him back."

