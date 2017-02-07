Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Wheaton woman: officials
The ex-husband of a Wheaton woman who after years of domestic troubles recently won a nearly $35,000 judgment against him is facing murder charges after her violent death, authorities said. Bail was set at $2 million for Lee M. Leinweber, 56, at a hearing Tuesday morning in DuPage County court, authorities said.
