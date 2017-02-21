DuPage sheriff looks to replace aging dash cameras
The DuPage County sheriff's department wants to replace aging video cameras in its squad cars and develop the infrastructure needed to eventually equip its deputies with body cameras. Officials this month applied for a federal grant to help pay for a $150,000 proposal to buy 100 body cameras, including one for each of the department's 78 patrol deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Jared Nelson58
|321
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|5
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Feb 20
|Captain Taint
|9
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|Feb 15
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|CCCC
|37
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Feb 5
|Captain Dingdong
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC