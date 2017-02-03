Cantigny Park offers Black History programs

February is Black History Month and Cantigny Park will mark the occasion with three free presentations at the Robert R. McCormick Museum. • "Joseph Medill: Cantigny's Abolitionist" at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Interpretation Manager Jeffrey Anderson presents the story of Joseph Medill, a Civil War-era newspaper publisher, vocal slavery abolitionist, original Cantigny Park inhabitant and grandfather of Robert R. McCormick.

