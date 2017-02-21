Cantigny offers Women's History Month programs
March is Women's History Month and Cantigny Park will mark the occasion with four events at the Robert R. McCormick Museum at the park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. All are free to attend with $5 parking: • Second Saturday event celebrating the 19th Amendment, which in 1919 granted women the right to vote, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the McCormick Museum Gold Theatre.
