Batavia native featured in ESO's 'Fountains of Rome' concerts
Organist Jonathan Rudy, a native of Batavia, will appear with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra this weekend, performing Saint-Saëns' majestic Symphony No. 3, Organ Symphony.
