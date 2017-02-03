Are We Being Too Cautious with 'New H...

Are We Being Too Cautious with 'New Hips'

Las Vegas - Avoiding the typical post-surgical precautions after hip replacement surgery - such as avoiding bending the hip past 90 degrees, turning the knee or foot inward and crossing the leg past the middle of the body - may lead to shorter inpatient rehabilitation time and faster overall recovery, according to research presented this week at the Association of Academic Physiatrists Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. Hip replacement surgery involves surgical access through the anterior hip capsule.

