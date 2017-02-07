Annual orchid show, sale returns Feb....

Annual orchid show, sale returns Feb. 18-19

Read more: Daily Herald

The Batavia Orchid Society will hold its annual Chicago Suburban Orchid Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. Orchid societies from around the Midwest will bring their orchids to set up in displays for judging.

Wheaton, IL

