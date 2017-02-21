4-H to host annual International Nigh...

4-H to host annual International Nights in St. Charles, Wheaton

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Daily Herald

Take a trip around the world by visiting the 4-H Club booths during the annual 4-H International Nights in St. Charles and Wheaton. Italy will be one of the stops at the St. Charles event Friday, Feb. 17. Would you like to explore multiple countries without ever leaving Illinois? At the annual 4-H International Nights in St. Charles and Wheaton, visitors can discover the geography, culture and food of many nations, all while staying close to home.

