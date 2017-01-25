Tax filing help available at COD
Taxpayers can receive free assistance with electronic filing of state and federal tax returns on Saturday mornings, Feb. 25 through April 15, on College of DuPage's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. COD offers the help in partnership with Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89, Villa Park Public Library and Wheaton Public Library. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Feb. 25; March 4, 11, 18 and 25; and April 8 and 15, in the Seaton Computing Center, Room 123.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|SOLECITO
|5
|schmale & north ave
|9 hr
|Taco Vendors
|7
|The Palos Hills poster
|10 hr
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|13 hr
|Andi Pev
|284
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Tue
|Gus StopPo
|6
|Help me find my dear friend!
|Mon
|Friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC