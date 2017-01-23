Sculptures adorn downtown Wheaton for...

Sculptures adorn downtown Wheaton for Ice (Cubed) Fest

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

For a few days or weeks, or maybe for just a few hours, downtown Wheaton will play host to an art display as transient as the weather's whims. Eighteen ice sculptures will dot the business district's sidewalks for the city's third annual Ice Fest beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. What: Ice Fest When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 Where: Downtown Wheaton Admission: Free Info: 682-0633 or downtownwheaton.com "It's a fun event that gets people out in January when we've been cooped up with cabin fever," said Paula Barrington, executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association, the organization presenting the free event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! 3 hr Just Do It Already 5
The Palos Hills poster 3 hr Anonymous 98
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Erin Derry 281
Help me find my dear friend! 15 hr Friend 1
schmale & north ave Mon Proud mexican 5
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 Jan 21 Gunny 1
News Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S... Jan 18 Colonel Cracker 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC