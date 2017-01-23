Sculptures adorn downtown Wheaton for Ice (Cubed) Fest

For a few days or weeks, or maybe for just a few hours, downtown Wheaton will play host to an art display as transient as the weather's whims. Eighteen ice sculptures will dot the business district's sidewalks for the city's third annual Ice Fest beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. What: Ice Fest When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 Where: Downtown Wheaton Admission: Free Info: 682-0633 or downtownwheaton.com "It's a fun event that gets people out in January when we've been cooped up with cabin fever," said Paula Barrington, executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association, the organization presenting the free event.

