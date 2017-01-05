Revoked license charge upgraded again...

Revoked license charge upgraded against man who once served time for fatal DUI

A former truck driver who spent more than a decade in prison for a drug-related crash that claimed the life of an Eagle Scout was taken into custody Thursday after a charge stemming from a traffic stop in Wheaton last year was upgraded to a felony. Richard Gancarz, 59, of Carol Stream, is now charged with felony driving with a revoked license for the August incident.

