Prosecutor defends 22-year sentence for theft of remote control

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: ABA Journal

A suburban Chicago prosecutor is defending a 22-year sentence for a man convicted of stealing a universal television remote from the common area of an apartment complex in Wheaton, Illinois. Eric Bramwell was convicted in November after he represented himself at trial, against the advice of the judge, according to U.S. News & World Report .

