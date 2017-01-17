PAWWS wins Cantigny's Community Trees voting
A Christmas tree decorated by Pets Assisting Wounded Warriors and displayed in the Robert R. McCormick Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton during the holiday season received the most votes in public balloting. By winning the popular vote, the organization earns an additional $2,500 grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation for a total of $5,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|5 hr
|Flounder
|97
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Wed
|FraudWatch
|272
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Jan 17
|Do It Do It Do It...
|1
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Jan 13
|VW Beetle
|144
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC