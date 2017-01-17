PAWWS wins Cantigny's Community Trees...

PAWWS wins Cantigny's Community Trees voting

Monday Jan 16

A Christmas tree decorated by Pets Assisting Wounded Warriors and displayed in the Robert R. McCormick Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton during the holiday season received the most votes in public balloting. By winning the popular vote, the organization earns an additional $2,500 grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation for a total of $5,000.

Wheaton, IL

