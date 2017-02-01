Parents to air concerns about boundary changes in District 89
Some parents plan to challenge a proposal to redraw attendance boundaries in Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 when Superintendent Emily Tammaru holds a forum Wednesday. Roughly 100 kids who live in the International Village apartment complex in Lombard would go from Park View to Arbor View Elementary.
