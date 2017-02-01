Parents to air concerns about boundar...

Parents to air concerns about boundary changes in District 89

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Some parents plan to challenge a proposal to redraw attendance boundaries in Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 when Superintendent Emily Tammaru holds a forum Wednesday. Roughly 100 kids who live in the International Village apartment complex in Lombard would go from Park View to Arbor View Elementary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 4 hr Warrior975 101
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak 22 hr Rueann4 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Tue Alaina Power 294
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Jan 25 SOLECITO 4
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC