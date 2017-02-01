Naperville police release surveillanc...

Naperville police release surveillance images of wallet thief

Tuesday

Naperville police are trying to identify this woman, who is suspected of stealing another woman's purse, then using a credit card she found inside to make purchases and stealing $8,500 from the victim's bank account. Naperville police say this surveillance image shows a suspect wanted for theft of a woman's purse and unlawful use of a credit card found inside.

