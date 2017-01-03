Naperville, Lisle township voters to decide on road district merger
Voters in Naperville and Lisle townships will be asked April 4 if they want to combine two separate road districts serving the townships into one unit of government. The move to get the consolidation question on the ballot began last month when Naperville Township Supervisor Rachel Ossyra and Naperville City Council member Kevin Coyne, a Lisle Township resident, presented petitions to DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Kelly Terry
|260
|The Palos Hills poster
|22 hr
|LMAO at Shut Up
|95
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
|Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|snake eyes
|8
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|flyswatter
|3
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Jan 1
|Get help
|111
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC