Naperville, Lisle township voters to ...

Naperville, Lisle township voters to decide on road district merger

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Voters in Naperville and Lisle townships will be asked April 4 if they want to combine two separate road districts serving the townships into one unit of government. The move to get the consolidation question on the ballot began last month when Naperville Township Supervisor Rachel Ossyra and Naperville City Council member Kevin Coyne, a Lisle Township resident, presented petitions to DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr Kelly Terry 260
The Palos Hills poster 22 hr LMAO at Shut Up 95
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Jan 6 Poop Trouble 2
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16) Jan 2 snake eyes 8
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
What is Shut Up involved in Jan 1 Get help 111
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,646 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC