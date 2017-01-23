Monetta Financial Services Inc Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Walt Disney Co, Incyte Corp, Sells ...
Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Monetta Financial Services Inc buys Southwest Airlines Co, Walt Disney Co, Incyte Corp, Tesoro Corp, General Motors Co, sells Twitter Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PulteGroup Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetta Financial Services Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Monetta Financial Services Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|SOLECITO
|5
|schmale & north ave
|1 hr
|Taco Vendors
|7
|The Palos Hills poster
|2 hr
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Andi Pev
|284
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|23 hr
|Gus StopPo
|6
|Help me find my dear friend!
|Mon
|Friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC