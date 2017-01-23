Monetta Financial Services Inc Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Walt Disney Co, Incyte Corp, Sells ...

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Monetta Financial Services Inc buys Southwest Airlines Co, Walt Disney Co, Incyte Corp, Tesoro Corp, General Motors Co, sells Twitter Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PulteGroup Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetta Financial Services Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Monetta Financial Services Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

