Melrose Park man gets 22-year prison term for stealing remote control

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said 35-year-old Eric Bramwell of Melrose Park was eligible for a sentence of up to 30 years because of his criminal history. He said that regardless of what was stolen, Bramwell "repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law."

