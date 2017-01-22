Mayors fight back against merger with...

Mayors fight back against merger with Naperville

Four DuPage County mayors will file formal objections to annexation petitions Monday in an effort to block a mysterious push to ask voters in Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge if they want to merge with Naperville. The mayors -- David Brummel of Warrenville, Steve Chirico of Naperville, Gina Cunningham of Woodridge, and Joseph Broda of Lisle -- plan a news conference at 11 a.m. at the county administration building in Wheaton to outline their opposition.

