Mayors fight back against merger with Naperville
Four DuPage County mayors will file formal objections to annexation petitions Monday in an effort to block a mysterious push to ask voters in Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge if they want to merge with Naperville. The mayors -- David Brummel of Warrenville, Steve Chirico of Naperville, Gina Cunningham of Woodridge, and Joseph Broda of Lisle -- plan a news conference at 11 a.m. at the county administration building in Wheaton to outline their opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|11 hr
|Barbrady
|93
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|DaDude
|255
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
|Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|snake eyes
|8
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|flyswatter
|3
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Jan 1
|Get help
|111
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC