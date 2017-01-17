Mayor says new businesses in Wheaton ...

Mayor says new businesses in Wheaton 'a welcome sign'

Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

Community development was the hot topic during Wheaton Mayor Michael Gresk's State of the City address Thursday at Cantigny Park. Gresk highlighted many new businesses that have opened within the past year and more that are coming soon, including a relocated Whole Foods that is scheduled to open Wednesday, a Sierra Trading Post and a Starbucks in Danada Square East Shopping Center, as well as new downtown restaurants and shops like OMG! Cafe and Choun's and Miroballi Shoes.

