Man Gets 22 Years in Prison for Stealing Remote Control

Eric Bramwell, who committed the heinous crime of stealing a remote control from the common area in an apartment complex in Wheaton, Ill. in the summer of 2015, has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

