Eisenhower toll idea meets skepticism
The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes to squeeze more lanes out of the Eisenhower Expressway to fix an infamous bottleneck, but there was skepticism about the solution at a Wednesday public hearing in Forest Park. That's because IDOT planners wants drivers to pay for the $2.7 billion project with the help of tolls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 hr
|Alaina Power
|294
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Help me find my dear friend!
|Jan 23
|Friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC