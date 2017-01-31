Eisenhower toll idea meets skepticism

Eisenhower toll idea meets skepticism

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Daily Herald

The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes to squeeze more lanes out of the Eisenhower Expressway to fix an infamous bottleneck, but there was skepticism about the solution at a Wednesday public hearing in Forest Park. That's because IDOT planners wants drivers to pay for the $2.7 billion project with the help of tolls.

