Cantigny announces photo contest winners

Cantigny announces photo contest winners

21 hrs ago

Mary Brown's close-up of a big-eyed bullfrog was voted the top photo by visitors last year to Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Angela Cichosz's black-and-white portrait of Summer, one of the "Four Seasons" statues located just west of the McCormick Mansion, came in third in the popular vote among visitors.

Wheaton, IL

