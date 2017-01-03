Cantigny announces photo contest winners
Mary Brown's close-up of a big-eyed bullfrog was voted the top photo by visitors last year to Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Angela Cichosz's black-and-white portrait of Summer, one of the "Four Seasons" statues located just west of the McCormick Mansion, came in third in the popular vote among visitors.
