Boundary changes proposed in Glen Ellyn District 89

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Daily Herald

Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 has unveiled a proposal to overhaul attendance boundaries and reassign roughly 280 students to new schools. The school board will hear a report early next month from a task force recommending the district redraw boundaries in response to increasing enrollment and space constraints in its buildings.

