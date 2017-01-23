'Bigger and brighter' Whole Foods ope...

'Bigger and brighter' Whole Foods opens Wednesday in Wheaton

Bigger and brighter is what Whole Food shoppers can expect when they walk through the company's new Wheaton store Wednesday morning. The 55,000-square-foot store, located in the former Dominick's space at 89 Danada Square East, opens at 9 a.m. Local officials and Whole Foods representatives will take part in a bread-breaking ceremony at 8:45 a.m. to mark the opening and the first 500 customers will receive a gift card valued between $5 and $50.

