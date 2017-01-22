Activists to urge Roskam's effort to ...

Activists to urge Roskam's effort to address climate change

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Local organizers expect hundreds of people to join them in protest and demanding action on climate change from U.S. Rep Peter Roskam , R-Wheaton from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at his district office, 2700 International Drive, West Chicago, at the DuPage Airport, organizers announced in a press release. As part of the People's Climate Movement's national 100 Hours of Resistance following Pres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 9 hr Mike Jones1868 293
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Jan 25 SOLECITO 5
The Palos Hills poster Jan 25 Just Do It Already 99
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! Jan 24 Gus StopPo 6
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC