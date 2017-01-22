Activists to urge Roskam's effort to address climate change

Local organizers expect hundreds of people to join them in protest and demanding action on climate change from U.S. Rep Peter Roskam , R-Wheaton from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at his district office, 2700 International Drive, West Chicago, at the DuPage Airport, organizers announced in a press release. As part of the People's Climate Movement's national 100 Hours of Resistance following Pres.

